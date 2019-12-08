2 thoughts on “VERIZON / YAHOO! BAD FORM!

  2. I’m a yahoo groups partner owner/moderator/whatever because we’re only close personal friends at this point, maybe two dozen. Racecar dudes, sharing work as it goes on. Talking about life. Sometimes rarely, sometimes often.

    We’ve done this since 1998. Through yahoo groups. Recently, we received notification that pictures would no longer post, and we would no longer be able to download them.

    The writing has been on the wall for a long time now, yahoo isn’t exactly making money to even pay for the servers our groups have run on for over 20 years. It’s a sad end to a great giant, but a long time coming. This is akin to losing service through AOL. You saw it coming, move on.

    Will we move on? Well, damnit, the whole thing only existed and lived on because none of us would delete the thing. And over the years we all got closer, and closer. Anything can be posted to that list, and like-minded individuals will have something to say, whatever question, whatever it is. We’re all industry experts, some of us multiples.

    Of course we can move on. Of course I could host the very basic service on the most basic of computers I have in myhouse, of course we can stay in communication in this era. It is not the end of the world, and it won’t cost us a dime to move somewhere else.

    Still, it is sad. And that’s just how it goes. Entropy consumes all.

    ragtag-gearheads@yahoogroups.com

    Keman

