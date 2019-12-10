SORRY VERIZON, IT WON’T WORK!

Well, Verizon, you decided to try and make yourself look better by extending the deadline to January 31st, 2020 for Yahoo Groups.

But you can’t fool me. I haven’t fought this fight for 6 years to be that easily duped. I know what you’re really up to, and it won’t work. You think if you announce that you’re extending the deadline that it will make you look good, and that we will back off.

I promise you, that’s not going to happen.

You see, first of all, you told the media, not me, not us, not changed the announcement in the Yahoo Groups that hovers over everything like its about to destroy us. So why not tell US? Why didn’t my contact e-mail me?

Well, I know why. Because we would understand it’s not going to fix the problem. See, you didn’t make it as clear to the media as you could have. So what sounds like a really good thing is in reality, useless. And here’s why:

The minute you make all our groups private on December 14th, you will make it completely impossible for some users to rescue their data. Because if it’s private, and the owner is gone, we won’t be able to copy and paste posts, or attempt to copy photos, etc. They will be cut off from us especially on cases where the moderator or owner have been locked out of their groups. And this happens more than you care to know.

Since you’ve made the dialogue stop on the site, you’ve made it really hard to be able to communicate with one another about what to do because it’s impossible to trust communication with the unreliable e-mail service we have for Yahoo Groups.

And when you try to force us to rely only on your broken download tool, you will ensure that we will never get our archives back intact, because all that you send is every post one person ever made. It’s not a Chronological Archive of each group. It’s a copy of what one person posted. And that makes it pretty useless in that case, because there is no context.

This is NOT a fix. This is a sham, and a cover-up, you’re trying to make the public think you are doing something great, when it’s not. This will not allow the archivists who have been asked by the owners to rescue the content, which is what is desperately needed, and fast.

So Verizon, I know what you are about. You are no better than Yahoo who abused us Groups Users for 6 years. They turned us into guinea pigs, flipped our groups, stressed the elderly, gave panic and PTSD attacks to Veterans, and seizures to the disabled. They were heartless and cruel.

And no one helped us. We were stuck there, trying to protect our precious archives, on a broken platform for 6 years. And all you have done so far with this situation, is to finally prove to me you are just as cruel as they were.

Because after they hid our beautiful Classic Groups from us, and people found ways in to get to it, Yahoo slammed and barred that trapdoor. And when we found another one, they blocked it too. And when we complained in the “Trench” known as User Voice, Yahoo tried to delete our complaints and hide the truth. But I had copied it all.

Do you really want to be like them? Do you seriously want to hitch your wagon to the burned out NEO star that was Mayer’s Shiny Vision of Yahoo Groups? Do you really want to be viewed as simply uncaring? Well, you’re on your way to becoming just that.

And as for us? We aren’t giving up, and we aren’t letting up. If you think people were raising an outcry the last two days, just wait. We are going to call and write and tweet and scream it to the world that we deserve better!

And we aren’t going to stop until we have safely rescued our archives and taken them to a better place, somewhere we know they are safe and cared about, not somewhere where a heartless company wants to toss them and us, in the trash.

So I will say it again. If you want this to stop, Just drop the ban. Let the archivers save our groups. Stop blocking us at every turn, and give us until May 14, 2020 to accomplish it. And don’t give me that BS about Terms Of Service. Your Terms Of Service weren’t being applied to us in 2013, when Yahoo was violating them left and right and hurting people.

You just plan to toss it all in the trash, so let us in to retrieve it. Then it will be off your hands, you won’t have to worry about it being costly to store it, and we’ll be out of your way, and it will be a win win for all of us.

So, do you want to be a hero, and be seen as doing the right and best humane thing? Or do you want to be hitched to the flaming star called Yahoo, that’s falling from the sky.

Once again, it’s your call. But we are not going anywhere. Not without our precious Classic Groups Archives.

Nightowl >8#