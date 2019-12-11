TEACHING THE PUBLIC “VERIZONSPEAK”

THIS IS THE LATEST NOTICE WE HAVE GOTTEN FROM VERIZON/YAHOO. I’M GOING TO INTERPRET IT FOR YOU AS WELL AS FACT CHECK IT.

Dear Group Moderators and Members,

Last month we notified you of the changes coming to Yahoo Groups that better align with user habits,

What this means is, in October, & then November, they told us what they “believed” better aligned with user habits. But it does not. FALSE.

and today we are providing an update to guide you through the next steps of the transition. Yahoo Groups is not going away

FALSE. They may believe that, but if they take the action they are trying to take against us, Yahoo Groups WILL go away. A mailing list can’t be maintained well without an archive. That’s part of what a mailing list is. And there’s a lot more, but we’ll get there.

but we are making adjustments to ultimately serve you better.

FALSE. Nah. They aren’t serving us better. All they are doing is serving us up to the Verizon Gods to be sacrificed. If they truly wanted to serve us better, they would start by communicating with us about what it is we need to make Yahoo Groups a wonderful place again.

We are amazed at the vibrant community you’ve created through Yahoo Groups and we want to make sure you feel supported as we introduce these changes.

Yeah right. FALSE. Do we feel supported? Nope. We feel utterly completely betrayed. We feel like what everyone has called us, “The Forgotten Users” because no one thinks we are here. We scream and cry and try and tell people, but they’re like Horton and the who…they don’t realize how much this little speck of dust on the Verizon landscape contains, or how important it is.

If they are so amazed at the vibrant community we have created, maybe they could just get us some competent programmers, fix the broken NEO platform, or better yet, flip us back to our beloved Classic and start running ads on it again. Then we truly WOULD be a thriving vibrant community that could benefit Verizon.

The following changes were made since our last communication:

• Users can now only join a Yahoo Group through an invite or group request approval by the Group Moderator.

What this means, is if you have a group where the moderator or owner died, and you can’t get back in it, or can’t do anything in it, now you can’t even just go join it, because it takes a moderator to get you in in the first place, and there isn’t one anymore.

This would essentially cripple many groups who are without a moderator, due to any number of reasons, and it would prevent anyone from joining a group on their own to test it out.

In addition, it would prevent ANY ARCHIVE ATTEMPTS to rescue content in that group from within.

Yahoo was a place where you could always pop in and check out a group without ever having to know anyone in it. The new way would require someone having to find a way to get the attention of someone else in the group, and only if that person is a moderator, to invite them in. TOTAL CHAOS, and a huge barrier to the greatness of groups.

• New Groups can’t be public. They can only be private (not listed in Groups directory, membership by invitation only) or restricted (listed in Groups directory, membership requests must be approved by a Group Moderator).

This is even worse than the first one. The concept of having public groups was one of the things that made Yahoo so great. People could browse from the outside without joining, and make determinations about where they wanted to join in the long run.

The other serious thing is that if groups are suddenly made private, and there is no owner or moderator able to do things from within, and you can’t get in, you can’t use the database or files, or access photos, and you can NO LONGER ARCHIVE THE GROUP FROM OUTSIDE.

Meaning, you can’t copy and save your photos one by one, you can’t copy and paste the messages (and believe me, at the beginning that’s the only way we could save them), and again, if there is no owner/or moderator available, you are out of luck trying to get inside without someone to invite or approve you

• Members must share all content via email, and can no longer upload or host new content on the Yahoo Groups website itself.

In other words, you are basically SOL because real time communication is now going to rarely, if ever happen, and you won’t be able to share photos with the groups other than through e-mail. I’m also guessing it doesn’t allow you to customize the site or change the cover photo, provided they even really leave us the site, of which I’m skeptical.

One thing I found out when Verizon/Yahoo decided to remove our NEW TOPIC and REPLY buttons from our platform, was that if the messages were delayed, i.e. not working well that day, the answer to the question would arrive on the site or in your mail ahead of the question.

Yahoo Groups Mail & the entire Groups platform was broken in 2013 by Marissa Mayer, and it’s STILL broken. And if new content can’t be viewed on the site anymore, how are you going to know if your post really made it through the site to your destination? Answer, you won’t.

The following changes will be made on December 14, 2019:

• Public groups will no longer exist. All existing public Groups will become restricted Groups that require Group Moderator approval to join.

Here we are again. No public groups. That’s absolutely unfair. We have maintained these groups, some here for 2 decades, and they are just going to suddenly make this change? And again, if there is no one inside to moderate or make someone an owner, more users will again be locked out of their groups.

• Any content that was previously uploaded via the website will be removed.

And this is the worst. Not only the almost 2 decades of messages you’ve had in the groups, but everything else. All the photos, files, databases and attachments. GONE. Poof. No way to go back and search an empty database, no way to ever retrieve those photos. This is the most cruel thing Verizon has insisted it will do on December 14th, and we are desperately trying to stop them.

If you would like to keep any of the content you’ve posted or stored within your Yahoo Group, please download it by December 14 by accessing the Groups Download Manager at this link. Once you provide your preferred email address, we will send you a confirmation of your download request and notify you once the download is complete.

And this is the worst cut of all. They are asking us,

1) TRUST US to send you your archives.

2) TRUST US not to let you down and decide not to send them.

and

3) It’s ok if you can’t get all your photos, links, attachments, etc.

You will receive a link to a downloadable zip file via email for each of your Groups organized into a separate folder. Download time varies depending on the amount of information and file size.

This is not anything easy to use, or understand for a non techie user. It even confounded me. On top of that, what they are saying is we’ll send you whatever we can, and that’s it. They also are saying, oh, if there are viruses in them, or they are incomplete, we’re not to blame.

And they are saying, TRUST US. And we don’t. Not after the way they’ve been treating us, and forget even thinking about trusting Yahoo, that pretty much stopped in 2013.

If your download request is made by 11:59 pm PST on Saturday, December 14, 2019, your content will not be deleted until your download is complete.

What they are saying here is, you will be unable to see anything in your groups, but you have to trust us that if you made the download request, they aren’t gone, and that you will receive them.

They have extended the deadline to request that download until January 31, 2020 but that doesn’t help the archivers, individual members who want to save photos and other content from the site, group owners who want to manually archive their messages. Nope.

THE VERY MINUTE THAT THESE GROUPS GO PRIVATE all outside archiving attempts are stopped in their tracks for the most part. Then you have to “ahem” TRUST Verizon to keep their word and provide it. (cough).

We are unable to accommodate any download requests made after this deadline.

What the heck is this? A great big corporation like Verizon and it can’t bother to download archives after a certain date? What’s the deal, Verizon? Does it suddenly turn into a pumpkin on that date at that exact time?

Give me a break, Verizon. You’re just lazy and don’t care, and don’t want to be bothered by us. Just admit it, it would be more believable than “oh we care about you.” cause you don’t. FALSE.

This is the final reminder to download your content. You can find additional information about the upcoming changes here.

In other words, “this is the final reminder, not the one we sent before this, or the one we sent after telling you the download request date was extended.” What they are really saying to us is, we don’t want you, you’re useless dead weight to us, just go away please and we’ll clean up the mess after you leave.

We have worked extensively with our customer support team to develop recommendations for tools that can help you with any download issues. See help article here.

This isn’t any help to most people. What we need is for them to work WITH US to rescue our data, not every group we own all jumbled up in zip files and not in any condition to transfer somewhere else and continue to use on a regular basis.

Verizon needs to ALLOW archivers in. It needs to ALLOW archiving tools to be used by regular users. It needs to STOP blocking all efforts we make to retrieve our data, because by doing that, they are following in Yahoo’s footsteps. And look where Yahoo is now.

We have watched the evolution of Yahoo Groups with awe, as we grew to a community of millions with over 10 million Groups. Every day, we witness the power of community and shared passions, and our mission is to provide a platform for the strong connections people make with each other around their interests.

Bull Puckey. If you cared at all, like you imply, you would listen to the tens of thousands of Yahoo Groups users raising their voices in outcry of this imminent loss of our lives and “homes”.

No More. Its Time to Take Action

You would pay attention to us, as we fling ourselves down in front of the bulldozer in an effort to stop the coming destruction.

You would take the time to listen to us, about what groups are, and how groups are used, instead of spouting gobbledygook about how YOU think they are used. You have no idea, you imply we don’t use them, use them only in mail, or that they are largely unused.

You don’t seem to care that when that bulldozer rolls over us and takes down our groups, tens of thousands of voices will be silenced as the speck of dust is blown to the ground.

We thank you for being part of the Yahoo Groups community and look forward to continuing to provide ways for you to connect with one another about your shared interests and passions.

FALSE. Nah, you just say that because it sounds good in a sound bite. You want to prove you mean it? STOP this deadline. STOP this destruction. Don’t make the groups private. DON’T make them invitation only. LET people archive them any way they can. OPEN a dialogue with us.

THAT is what would be a good start.

Nightowl >8#

Owner/Moderator Mods and Members

Leader of the Yahoo Groups Users Crusade