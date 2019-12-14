HOW VERIZON STOLE CHRISTMAS

“Twas 2 days before Deletion Day and in Yahoo Groups.

All the frantic archivers were jumping through hoops! “

Sounds like the beginning of a whimsical poem, doesn’t it? Unfortunately, it’s anything but. Instead it’s a sad story, one of loss & devastation, and happening at the worst time possible, right before Christmas.

Yes, it’s hard to believe anyone would be so cruel as to do something to ruin the Christmas Season for anyone. But Verizon has done it.

In Mid-October, Verizon announced that they were going to delete our Yahoo Groups Archives. This included everything, messages, photos, databases, etc. And we had until December 14th to try and save it. It wasn’t even Halloween yet, and here they were with a mean trick.

Someone Tweeted:

“So OF COURSE Yahoo! is going to stop allowing use of Yahoo! Groups in exactly one week, and OF COURSE Yahoo! is going to delete/wipe ALL content in ALL Yahoo! Groups in 3 months. And OF COURSE the front page says NOTHING about it.https://help.yahoo.com/kb/SLN31010.html

The depressing and shocking news caused many users to feel very depressed and sad. So instead of the things they should have been doing, right before Thanksgiving, Yahoo Groups users were trying to find ways to preserve their groups archives, instead of looking forward to being with family and friends, and a enjoyable meal.

One user who chooses to remain anonymous, wrote this to me:

“This is worse than what they did 5 years ago, and if they reverse, the damage will already be done. They are forcing people to make a decision. Who is going to wait til the last second and then watch all their work disappear? Who wants to take the chance that everything is downloaded; who has the right to to do that? I know I can’t. And this is all happening over Thanksgiving. Hell, I don’t know if I can leave it sitting there hanging over my head over Thanksgiving.”

Sure enough, Verizon had announced this right in the middle of the holiday season without even thinking about how it might affect people during one of the busiest and nostalgic times of the year.

Someone tweeted:

@hansvestberg For God’s sake, Mr Vestberg, stop the destruction of Yahoo Groups’ archives and let the users get their data before you emulate Kaiser Wilhelm’s destruction of the Louvain Library in 1914. What kind of barbarian are you?

And to make matters worse, Yahooville had been broken so badly in 2013, that archiving it to save it was a huge challenge. But the Archivers were up for the task.

“Yahoos in Yahooville liked their groups a lot,

But in their shiny tower, Verizon did not!

We never knew why, they never did say,

but trouble was bound for Yahooville that day.”

“A message arrived with a terrible plight,

no more new content allowed on the site!

And what about all of the content still there?

Verizon would toss it away in thin air!”

“We had ’til December 14 to retrieve

The archives that we’d been unwilling to leave

trapped on the Yahooville platform of doom,

And Verizon is saying that there’s no more room.”

A Verizon Employee wrote this to me:

“I understand your usage of groups is different from the majority of our users, and we understand your frustration. However, the resources needed to maintain historical content from Yahoo Groups pages is cost-prohibitive, as they’re largely unused.”

Largely unused? Nope. I use it differently than others? Nope. Did Verizon do their homework about Groups? Nope.

“Verizon assured us that of course we could stay,

They just planned to throw all our archives away.

And stop us from posting directly on site

or to join a new group without an invite.”

“This wasn’t Yahooville the Yahoo’s had known

This was destruction of groups that we owned

reduced to just e-mail with no way to share

The content and data that used to be there.”

This was on Twitter:

“Today it was announced that Yahoo! Groups is shutting down, and taking with it a piece of critical national infrastructure: the Oftel Yahoo Group which is used for managing UK phone number assignments. Yes, really: See Ofcom’s website https://ofcom.org.uk/__data/assets/“

“Verizon told Yahoos they’d send us our data

But they didn’t hear us that Yahooville’s strata

was broken so badly more often than not,

It just didn’t work quite as well as they thought.”

Someone else tweeted:



@YahooCare I’ve tried a couple times to download my Yahoo Groups data, at: https://groups.yahoo.com/neo/getmydata – but each attempt results in a “no data” message. That’s not right my Yahoo ID … has existed since 2003 and has been active in many Yahoo Groups during that time. Help?

“So archiving teams from about everywhere

Said they’d rescue Yahooville, so do not despair”

Verizon saw them and said we can’t allow,

These actions being taken by archivists now”



“So they banned them

And blocked them,

Stopped them in their tracks,

With very few days left to finish their task.”

One archivist wrote:

“We had a lot of ‘external’ (non Archive Team) volunteers helping out, with the expectation that the groups they were joining would be saved, and it is important to communicate to them that Yahoo have basically destroyed most of our progress and work will now need to begin from scratch. I want to avoid a situation where someone comes along in six months time, asking for a group they expected to be saved because they joined it, and having to tell them we didn’t manage to save it.”

“Their cries were heard by an owl who was feathered,

Whoo said to them, “we will be stronger together”

A plan was created, a strong Call To Action,

In hopes that Verizon would hate the reaction.”

“The Yahoos contacted execs and stockholders

Board Members and Media and became emboldened

When the media finally noticed their plight,

They thought that just maybe, we might win this fight.”

“When Verizon extended the deadline we cheered,

But soon we discovered it wasn’t sincere,

The deadline was only to ask that they send

our messed up files that we’d get only from them.”

Someone Tweeted:

“We’re willing to work with Verizon and find a solution where everybody comes out with a win, we just want to save everything That’s our only requirement, if it’s more time that they need and if we go slower if they have less resources that’s fine but we want to save everything.”

“Our Archives are going to be hidden from view

Archiving is going to be harder to do,

No way to save photos that are now out of sight

Or join a new group without an invite.”

A Shareholder Tweeted:

(Replying to @hansvestberg and @VZUpToSpeed ) Hans, @verizon is committing a great evil, by destroying the Yahoo Groups information trove. Verizon plans to DESTROY all data in more than 55,000 Yahoo Groups. Speaking as a 17-year shareholder, I beg you, PLEASE put a stop to this!

…. the cost of maintaining a static data archive is negligible. A 5TB backup hard disk drive costs about $110. I built my own doubly-mirrored 2TB server for about $200. Please direct someone at @verizon @archiveteam to give a Yahoo Groups archive to for safekeeping.

“Verizon! You’re making a serious mistake!

One that we’re sure you’ll regret if you make,

Leave it as is until 1/31,

Don’t change a thing, and we’ll get the job done!”



“Stop this disaster about to take place

We’ll get our stuff and get out of your face

We’re willing to work with you to do it right,

Please, don’t be a GRINCH, you can stop it tonight!”

Someone tweeted:

“The Archive Team at its current rate may not meet its weekend deadline for Yahoo Groups. They extended group owners deadline, but they will shut down the website at the end of the week! We are doing everything we can! We have 500k Groups left to archive… We are only doing about 20 a minute. We need another 19 days to save everything… Yahoo can’t extend their deadline by 19 days?!”

“But alas, time is short and it’s slipping away

We only have Sunday, yep, just one more day,

To force the Verizon’s to give us more time,

And sorry, but that is the end of my Rhyme.”

Please Verizon, If you won’t give us six more months, just leave everything like it is, and don’t change anything until January 31, 2020 and just let us collect our stuff. If you do that, you will be praised for seeing the light and helping to do the right thing.

If you don’t, well…you’ll always be known as the Verizon who stole Christmas from Yahooville.

So which will it be?

Nightowl >8#