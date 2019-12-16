And The Shoe Finally Drops

Yup. Running late to the very end, Yahoo has finally converted things to the mailing list. I had noticed it about 45 mins ago (1pm PST) as I was working with the archive team to the very end.

Archivists and our group members alike are noticing that the “Photos”, “Files” and “Links” tab have finally disappeared from the web (Neo) interface. So, this probably is finally the change that was meant to take effect on December 14th.

Of course, here at Mods and Members…. The fight isn’t over, but unfortunately the conversation cant continue on Yahoo Groups, with things this far gone. “Too confusing when they have broken it again” as Owlsy said*. If you come across this website, and you are from our Yahoo Group, know that we still have our new(er) version of the group over here on Groups IO: https://mmsanctuary.groups.io/g/main (although, you may get an invite email from either Owlsy and I. She is working her wings as fast as she can)

-Kat (Selina)