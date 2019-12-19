VERIZON WOLF IN YAHOO’S CLOTHING

I gave you every single chance there was. I made an effort to help you understand what was happening to us, and how the platform was broken, and not working the way you said it should. I gave you the benefit of the doubt, thinking maybe you just didn’t understand it, or realize it, almost to the very last….until tonight.

Tonight it got real.

When I explained to you, that you had wrecked our moderation abilities, to the point where we couldn’t control the spam, hackers, or anything else that happened to get into our group, I had hoped that you would recognize that as a serious issue that could affect the rest of your company. I warned you first, because that was the honorable and right thing to do.

So, what did you do about it? Did you fix it? Did you say “oh, that’s bad, let’s flip things back and figure out something better?” Did you apologize to us, whom you are RESPONSIBLE for? No.

YOU TOOK AWAY OUR MODERATION CONTROLS!

It’s exactly like what happens in the Gladiator Arena in ancient Greece. The people are put in the arena. There isn’t any way out. The gates go up. The raging beasts come charging out. And there is no escape.

Verizon, what you have done today and tonight, is UNCONSCIONABLE! You have literally opened the back doors and thrown all of us Yahoo Groups Users to the proverbial SPAMWOLVES!



Well, we’re about sick and tired of being abused, misused, and ignored. We had enough of that with Yahoo for SIX YEARS! We are ready to stand up for our rights, and you as a company do not have the right to deliberately put us in harms way!

Verizon is supposed to be a company who cares about the people it serves. Not serve their people up to the

MALWARE MONSTERS!



You are making the same mistake Yahoo made. Thinking that because we’re the “Forgotten Users” that no one will care about what happens to us.

WELL, I CARE! If I didn’t care, I wouldn’t have fought this fight for six years!

I watched while Yahoo tormented disabled users, elderly users, and Veterans.

I watched while Yahoo exposed private information from a Battered Women’s shelter and a Freecycle Group.

I watched while Yahoo stripped us of our carefully crafted color schemes, wrecked our photos, and destroyed our groups.

I watched while Yahoo sent people down to the User Voice “Trench” to scream into empty air for help that would never come.

I watched while Yahoo tried to delete the evidence of all that they’d done.

And I had archived it all.

I watched all that and more for SIX WHOLE YEARS. I struggled to get someone, anyone to listen to us, to understand what was happening to us. I watched how when Yahoo Mail broke, oh, Yahoo couldn’t jump through hoops fast enough to fix it, and the media covered it EVERYWHERE!

But us? Nothing. No one came to fix our broken platform. We didn’t have much in the way of media coverage. No one cared about our situation. And eventually, no one thought we were even there anymore.

And now, Verizon, you own Yahoo. You bought our broken Yahoo Groups Platform. Yep, we came with the sale. And we do not intend to just sit down here on our broken platform and be abused & ignored for another six years.

VERIZON, YOU LIED TO US.

You have shown your hand. Promising us that we could keep our website with the cover photo and description, just not our archives, and then today, all those cover photos disappeared, and the description on at least my group was seriously messed with, and the image above it is gone. Be honest, you didn’t intend for us to keep it.

The most basic and simple thing, our group heading photo and description graphics. Gone. Poof. Just like the post and reply buttons that you removed from the group site as well. And now, it’s the moderation controls, and controlling who views what and when, nope, the grid is GONE.

You’ve left the backdoor open now, and the SPAMWOLVES, MALWARE MONSTERS and VIRUS VIPERS are just all going to stroll right in, with us powerless to stop them.

So what’s the worst you can do to us? Probably delete our archives before the deadline. But you know, that wouldn’t be smart, not with all the attention on your company right now, because it would be clear it was a deliberate act.

Delete my group? Or somehow delete me? Yahoo never tried, I think they were smarter than that. Because they knew that wouldn’t make me go away, and I had archived all the evidence. Besides, my Yahoo group is basically useless. I’ve set up my Headquarters on another Non-Yahoo, safe platform.

And even if you tried to delete me out of existence on the Yahoo platform, that would never stop me from standing up for the millions of Groups Users whose lives and groups have been devastated over the last 6 years.

No, it’s time for accountability. And if I can’t get it from Yahoo, well, you own the company. Yahoo Mail Users, the minute they had problems with NEO, they got a fix. They got tons of media attention, they were treated like they were important to the company.

I think it’s our turn to be treated like we’re important too.

Or, if you can’t or won’t fix it, our first offer still stands:

Unban the archivers

Give us unblocked access to the site

Unhide our content where we can see it

Let us get our archives and photos in a safe manner

with no malware included

Give us more time*

And we will gladly get our archives and leave this place.

Brenda Fowler

Nightowl >8#

Leader of the Yahoo Groups Users Crusade

*either until the end of January 2020 or until March 14, 2020